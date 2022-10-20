Forbes Advocate

Aussie Biscuits make flying a little sweeter

Updated October 20 2022 - 10:31pm, first published 9:56pm
Aussie Biscuits will be served to FlyPelican passengers. Picture supplied

Aruma's Aussie Biscuits is making flying a little sweeter, with home grown airline FlyPelican now serving their delicious bikkies to passengers.

