Photos to share stories, inspire others to seek help

How can we better support people experiencing suicidal distress to reach out for help?
It's one of the things Charlotte Finlayson is hoping to find out as she calls for expressions of interest in a working group for Forbes and Parkes.
Charlotte is an accredited mental health social worker who is conducting research with the University of Sydney.
She's looking to connect with people in our region who have previous lived experience help-seeking for suicidal distress; their carers or loved ones; or workers in the sector.
This includes seeking help formally - through hospitals, community mental health and psychologists/counsellors - or 'informally' through supports including friends, family, religious and community groups.
Australian Institute of Health Welfare data indicates 16.7 per cent of Australians aged 16 to 85 had serious thoughts about ending their own life in 2020-2021, but only 47.1 per cent of people who met the criteria for a mental disorder over a 12 month period sought formal help with a medical professional Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2022).
It's figures like these that are driving Charlotte's research, and as a Griffith resident she's particularly focussed on regional communities and services.
"I'm really passionate about rural areas," she said. "Rural areas are so unique, we need more information.
"My hope is that out of this the research will be able to inform our understanding of how people seek help.
"Is there anything else we could be doing? How can we equip our communities?"
The study uses an approach called "Photovoice" which works with people to create a collection of photographs about something they would like to say about their experience.
"Photos will be taken by people with experience of help-seeking, based on the things they want to say about that, things that would be helpful to look at," Charlotte explained.
"Sometimes it's hard to express in words what you can say in an image."
Charlotte is seeking expressions of interest in a small group, possibly six to eight people in our local area.
You need to be 18 and not currently experiencing crisis or suicidal distress, although Charlotte has also taken steps in preparation to ensure people will be cared for and safe.
She assures anyone considering participating that she wants to provide a safe space - the research project has been prepared through the university's ethics protocol.
It will wrap up with an exhibition of the photographs and a celebration dinner participants can be part of.
Confidentiality will be maintained in the reporting of the results, and works in the exhibition can be under a pseudonym if you wish.
If you are interested in being part of this work please contact Charlotte by email cgil1135@sydney.edu.au or mobile 0423 935 633 and do leave a message.
