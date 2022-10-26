What's on, what's coming up in Forbes

October 20 to October 30
For the first time The Harrington Circus Show is coming to the Forbes Showgrounds! Show times are 6.30pm on Thursday and Friday; 3pm and 6.30pm on Saturday; 11am on Sunday. It's a 45 minute circus show,; games and food open one hour before showtimes. To make a booking please phone 0431969209. Tickets range from $10 to $15 for children and $20 to $25 for adults.
Saturday, October 29
The next generation of women's soccer stars will have a front row seat at a top level game at Botanical Gardens when Canberra United and Western Sydney Wanderers meet in a pre-season Liberty A League game right here in Forbes. Exhibition games featuring regional junior talent from 12.15pm through to the main game at 5.30pm. Tickets eventbrite.com.au
Saturday, October 29
Forbes Town and District Band presents A Major Concert featuring musicians from bands across the district in this special performance. It starts at 6pm at Forbes Town Hall, tickets are $10 at the door. BYO nibbles, no alcohol.
Saturday, October 29
Parkes Christian School is celebrating 40 years this weekend and past principals, staff, students and families that have been involved over the years are invited to attend. The school fair is open to the public, from 9am to 2pm Saturday with market stalls and food options.
Sunday October 30
Forbes Evening Branch CWA is hosting a fashion parade and afternoon tea to celebrate 100 years of the Country Women's Association of NSW. It's on at Forbes Town Hall from 2pm to 5pm, book your seat for $15 online through 123tix.com.au or by phoning 0419 975 652.
Wednesday, November 2
Forbes Country Music Club Annual General Meeting will be held 7pm Wednesday 2nd November 2022 at Club Forbes. All welcome.
Friday, November 4
Forbes North Schools as Community Centres invites our families with children under five to the return of the Science Discovery Day, hands-on science fun activities for children. This year they're welcoming The Children's Discovery Museum to the event as well! It's on at the Forbes Youth and Community Centre from 10am to 1pm.
November 5
This fabulous outdoor event is on again, promising to be bucket loads of fun with entertainment from Gabe Music, beautiful food and wine all while raising money for Catholic Care Wilcannia Forbes for the Women's Refuge and Homelessness as well as a donation to the Forbes Branch of Can Assist. Be quick to be part of this annual event, get those tickets online at 123tix.com.au
November 11
Forbes RSL Sub Branch invites community members to gather at the Cenotaph from 10.30am for the Remembrance Day service. The service will conclude with silence at 11am.
Saturday, November 12
The Rotary Ipomoea Markets return Saturday, November 12, to Lions Park between 8am and 12.30pm.
ST LAURENCE'S PARISH SCHOOL FETE
Friday, November 18
St Laurence's is hosting its annual fete from 5pm to 7.30pm on Friday, November 18, with fun for the whole family. There'll be a fun alley, chocolate wheel, craft stall, balloons and bubbles, cake stall, crazy cups and much more. Put it in your diary!
Friday, November 25
The Forbes Public School fete makes a return! All are welcome to join us for a fun afternoon of games, donuts, popcorn, cake and plant stalls, BBQ, show bags, major raffle and much much more. It's on from 5pm to 8pm at the school.
November 26
Rescheduled to 10am to 2pm at Lions Park on November 26 with Forbes Shire Council and the Forbes Youth Action Team.
