Nedd Brockmann's epic Australian cross country has now raised a whopping $2.3 million for homelessness charity.
On Monday, October 17, the 23-year-old tradie from Forbes took the last steps of a nearly 4000km run from Australia's west coast to east coast, greeted by thousands at Bondi Beach.
"It's taken a lot to get through here - I don't really think I can explain just the depths I've had to go to to get from Cottesloe to Bondi in 46-and-a-half days," he said.
At that stage $1.5million had been donated towards charity We Are Mobilise.
That total has just kept rising this week and on Friday night, Nedd sat down with Hamish Blake for an Instagram live chat to wrap up the mammoth effort and campaign.
Nedd, his parents Ian and Kylie Brockmann, his partner Jemma, his physiotherapist, photographer and videographer all shared about the journey - the injuries Nedd sustained and what it took to get him across the country.
"I wasn't worrying about the 4000k ahead of me, it was 'get through each day'," Nedd said.
"Each day it was get through each 20k. Each 20 k was get through each 5k and even some days was taking another step ...
"If you're thinking I've got another 100k, I've got another week, I've got another fortnight ... that's when it just gets in your head, that's when the knee pain on Day 3 goes I can't do this."
But for two solid years Nedd had been working physically and mentally towards this, and even when he became injured in the opening days of the run he wasn't about to stop.
For starters, he had committed to it to raise funds and awareness for Australia's homeless; there was also the feedback of the thousands following his journey on instagram every single day.
"I realised there was a lot more to it than trying to break a record," he said on Friday night.
Messages of congratulations came in from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet - with $50,000 on behalf of the people of NSW, Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott and Australian tennis great Ash Barty.
There were many others, among them Forbes Rugby Club who Nedd won a premiership with, and Bedgerabong Public School.
By the end of the half-hour show, Nedd had a cheque for $2.35m to present to We Are Mobilise, who have this week taken to social media to say the effort has "changed the trajectory" of their journey.
Since 2016 they've offered an outreach program, providing functional care and forming meaningful connections with those on the streets.
Their advocacy work aims to drive conversation and raise awareness to develop practical solutions to help marginalised people get back on their feet.
We Are Mobilise says their mantra, connection for change, remains at the core of what they do but they're going to be expanding their outreach model as a result of Nedd's once-in-a-lifetime effort.
"The money Nedd has raised doesn't belong to us - it's a gift from the Australian people to people who need it most and we're establishing programs to put funding directly into their hands," their social media post says.
"We strongly believe in respecting and preserving the agency and autonomy our friends on the street have.
"This is the best way we can do that.
"This will be supported by wellbeing and employment pathways so people doing it tough can channel their energy into paths out of homelessness."
A Grants for Innovation program will be an opportunity to fund and foster ideas that address the system contributing factors and / or impacts of homelessness.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.