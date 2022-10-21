It's official, Charlie Staines is making a move to Wests Tigers for 2023

Charlie Staines is making a move to Wests Tigers, the NRL Club has announced.
The Forbes Magpies junior who just won a premiership with Penrith Panthers will link up with Wests Tigers in early November on a one-year deal, a Wests Tigers media release on their website Friday afternoon reveals.
The 22-year-old burst onto the scene in 2020, scoring four tries on debut. He crossed for six tries in his first two NRL games, earning the nickname the 'Forbes Ferrari'.
He increased that tally to 23 tries from 38 appearances across three seasons, including a try in the Panthers' grand final win over the Eels.
Staines says he's looking forward to a new start under coach Tim Sheens.
"The club has a new coaching staff, incredible facilities, some great new signings, and a strong junior nursery, so I'm really excited to be a part this club," he said in the Wests Tigers media release.
Sheens says Staines is a player he looks forward to working with.
"Charlie has shown what he is capable of," he said.
"Like most of our squad, he's young and still learning.
"I'm confident Charlie will continue his development at our club and it's great to have him on board."
Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe says Staines is a welcome addition.
"We are delighted to have Charlie join the Wests Tigers," he said.
"He's a proven speedster, a premiership-winner, and a player with immense talent."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.