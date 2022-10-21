Forbes Advocate

It's official, Charlie Staines is making a move to Wests Tigers for 2023

Updated October 21 2022 - 11:13pm, first published 10:35pm
Forbes Magpies junior Charlie Staines is making a move from Penrith Panthers to Wests Tigers in November. File picture

Charlie Staines is making a move to Wests Tigers, the NRL Club has announced.

