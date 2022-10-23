The Lachlan River is predicted to rise in Forbes in coming days after rainfall around the district.
Major flooding continues downstream, at Bedgerabong and Condobolin, but the water level had been dropping around Forbes.
Rainfall since Friday is causing renewed river rises in the upper Lachlan and its tributaries, the Bureau of Meteorology is warning.
The Lachlan Valley Way has closed between Cowra and Gooloogong, as of Sunday morning, with detour from Forbes via Grenfell. For updates on road conditions go online to the Forbes Shire Council website or livetraffic.com
A NSW State Emergency Advice has also been issued for Eugowra, with residents advised to stay informed about potential for minor flooding on the Mandagery Creek.
The flood warning for the Lachlan River issued 12.20pm Sunday, October 23, advises:
The Lachlan River at Cowra may reach around 9.30 metres 03:00 pm Sunday with minor flooding. Further rises are possible.
The Lachlan River at Nanami may exceed the moderate flood level (9.70 m) Monday morning. The river level may reach around 10 metres Monday afternoon with moderate flooding. Further rises possible.
The Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge is currently at 9.02 metres and falling, with minor flooding. Renewed rises are possible along the Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge from Monday. River levels may reach the moderate flood level (9.50 m) during Tuesday.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir is currently at 5.27 metres and falling, with minor flooding. Renewed rises are possible along the Lachlan River at Cottons Weir from Monday. River levels may reach the moderate flood level (5.30 m) during Tuesday.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream is currently at 7.83 metres and falling slowly, with major flooding. Renewed rises are possible mid next week.
Southern Zone incident controller Ben Pickup says it's likely the moderate flood level will be reached at Nanami on Monday, with further rises possible downstream at Forbes Iron Bridge.
Major flooding is occurring at Condobolin and likely to continue for a number of days.
"With the significant amount of water we have in that area there are a number of rural isolations," he said.
"If you do need re-supply, contact the SES on 132 500 for information on the re-supply process."
He encouraged people to monitor the conditions.
"Do not walk walk, drive, or ride through floodwater," he said.
