2022 floods: Newell Highway closed south of Forbes

Updated October 24 2022 - 2:18am, first published 1:01am
Forbes Shire Council's road condition reports as of 11am October 24, 2022.

The Newell Highway is now closed south of Forbes with floodwaters.

