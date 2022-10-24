Forbes Advocate

Updated: Newell Highway open, with damage, south of Forbes

Updated October 24 2022 - 8:52pm, first published 1:01am
MONDAY EVENING: 

Forbes Shire Council has advised the Newell Highway is open, with pavement damage at Marsden, south of Forbes.

