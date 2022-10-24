Updated: Newell Highway open, with damage, south of Forbes

Forbes Shire Council has advised the Newell Highway is open, with pavement damage at Marsden, south of Forbes.
The Newell Highway is now closed south of Forbes with floodwaters.
The message has gone out through Forbes Shire Council's SMS flood warning system to subscribers.
At this stage, motorists are advised to detour via the Henry Lawson Way and Mid Western Highway, the council's message says.
The Newell has so far remained open through one major flood peak on the Lachlan River, now the river is rising again with rainfall across the region since Friday.
The need to flood proof the highway was one of the issues raised when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Forbes to see and hear of the impacts of the current flooding.
The NSW Government promised $200 million towards the project in 2019, on the back of a six week closure to 2016 flooding, with early design work under way in 2020.
