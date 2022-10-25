Rain interrupts competition, but social bowls a winner

It is more on the social side of activities at the Sports and Recreation Club this week where popular green keeper and one of the towns more talented bowlers in Scooter (Scott) Andrews was toasted celebrating his 60th birthday on Saturday.
Also getting in on the act was Greg Hanns who added another year young with both joined by family and friends.
Another to celebrate at the weekend was our popular club president Peter Mackay who is quite rightly proud to tell all he is a young and fit 80 years.
While on the social side of the Bowie interesting to read in the Sunday Tel. about the resurgence of bowling clubs in the city who once struggled to remain open and are now the meeting place of the 'younger set'.
If you missed the editorial get a copy and enjoy the read. We may not be big city but plenty will tell you towns of our size need a bowlie, golfie and a club like Club Forbes. Very important for the future in attracting more industry and residents.
The wet again interrupted activity on the greens with social competition play only on Wednesday and Sunday mornings.
Out of the six games of pairs played Wednesday morning winners in 20 ends were Geoff Coles and a 'red hot' Denny Byrnes who stole the show with superb bowls to down John Browne and Scotty McKellar 24-14.
Geoff and Denny led 8-4 after four then 15-9 at 'oranges' before it was 19-13 after 17.
While Denny was 'hot' the same cannot be said about a couple of other combinations who failed to make it into double figures stuck on nine at the end.
John Baass and Cliff Nelson were expected to test Dale Scott and Tony Bratton but failed to fire going down 38-9 with the winners finishing like greyhound winning the last five ends 14-0.
Similarly, Barry Shine and Ray Dunstan had plenty of problems again Rob Priest and Lyall Strudwick who played injured commenting, ' I'm playing with a crook knee'. You could say that is rubbing salt into the wound.
They won 24-9 in 20 ends but Barry and Ray did lead, 3-0 after two. They sat on three for nine ends to be behind 14-3 after 10.
Not much better were Trevor Currey and Sid Morris who went down 24-10 to Fred Vogelsang and Paul Doust. They put up a bit of a fight early to be in front 9-8 after eight put only added that one to their score on the last of 18 ends.
Making it a bit more interesting were Noel Jolliffe and Laurie Crouch winning 23-17 in 22 ends over Peter Barnes having his first mid-week roll and fellow golfing partner Alf Davies. From all reports Peter showed signs of how to play the game helping his skip to a challenging score of 15-17 behind prior to the last five ends.
In the last game John Gorton and John Kennedy won 24-12 over Michael Coles and Kerry Dunstan in 20 ends. It was close early 8-7 after eight before the winners won the next six ends to lead 19-7.
Ray Dunstan and Cliff Nelson may not have had any luck on the green but they won the in-house raffle to be heading to Flint St Butchery.
Four games of pairs on Sunday morning with resting touches recorded by Scotty McKellar and Slippery (John) Ward.
They worked in their favour as they were winners with Scotty leading for Russell Hodge winning 17-8 in the scheduled 16 ends over Denny Byrnes and Lyall Strudwick who both appeared to leave their Wednesday form at home. It was all but over at 14-3 after 11 prior to Denny and Lyall showing some fight winning the last five ends 5-3.
John Cutler showed his versatility to skip for Slippery Ward winning 10-8 in a nail biter over Peter Besgrove and Bob McGinty. As the score indicates all singles except for a two scores of two.
Tom McKuan and Spro (Brian) Asimus showed no mercy winning 31-8 over Jamie Dukes and Tony Bratton takingall ends except four.
Another one sided game had Dale Scott and Cliff Nelson winning 23-12 over Grahame Riley and Geoff Coles. They finished strong with the score 8-7 after seven before bolting away late.
If not raining social competition bowls every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning. All welcome. Also noticed recently many are using Friday afternoon for a social roll before catching up in the club for that end of week get-together.
With little to report this week a time to look at some the upcoming Major Singles matches. One will be the clash of Geoff Williams with the talented all-round sportsman Mitch Andrews. Tip - Mitch by six.
Russell Hodge and Greg Gunn will be licking their lips in anticipation where in the end it is Greg being tipped to get up by only a couple. Watch the market in this one.
Bruce Williams showed in pennants he still has form by will be testing by Viv Russell, if on his game. Experience to have Bruce home by five.
If Lyall Strudwick gets the 'dicky' knee right he could surprise Bert Bayley who is tipped to carry on pennants form in a close one.
You have to feel sorry for Tony Bratton who once noting the draw openly commented with a grin, 'I drew the best, Lindsay (Willding).' Good luck.
Breaking news - We have just nominated two Forbes sides in the Open Zone 4 Pennants.
We will be in the 3's and 6's. Six rounds starting February 19 to March 26. Play will be 11am Sundays. Calling for players ladies and men, to be available for selection. Pennants is three teams of four players which means 24 players plus reserves.
FROM THE LOCKER - Don't forget the 2022 AGM on Sunday November 6 from 12.30pm.
At present the club has Peter Mackay (president/treasurer), Ron Thurlow (senior vice-president), Ray Dunstan (junior vice-president, Amy Shine (secretary), Chenoa Sanderson, John Gorton, Greg Gunn, Sid Morris, Michael Coles.
Immediately following the Forbes Sports Recreation Club AGM will be the Men's Bowling Club AGM.
All eight positions are declared vacant, nominations received - Scott Andrews(president), Rob Priest (secretary). Trevor Currey (treasurer), Laurie Crouch, Brian Asimus, Robert Dukes while hopefully Paul Baker. One position to be filled.
Bar staff needed, if you know anyone who can pull a beer contact Jeff Nicholson at the club now. Contact the club in person or by phone on 6852 1499.
Don't forget the Don Drabsch Memorial, Saturday October 29. Play will be 3-bowls pairs for prize-money of $4000. For more contact Scooter Andrews or the club.
Pool comp Friday nights with names in by 6.30pm for draw and start at 7pm.
Having a function, the 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. Book now on 6852 1499.
Membership of the 'Bowlie' now open, $10 social member; $35 bowling member and $120 for full member of Bowls NSW.
For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
