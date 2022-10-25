Forbes Advocate

Rain interrupts competition, but social bowls a winner

October 25 2022 - 2:22am
Forbes Sport and Recreation Club's Bruce Williams congratulated locals Christian West and Bert Bayley on their seventh placing in the recent successful Ben Hall Pairs tournament.

It is more on the social side of activities at the Sports and Recreation Club this week where popular green keeper and one of the towns more talented bowlers in Scooter (Scott) Andrews was toasted celebrating his 60th birthday on Saturday.

