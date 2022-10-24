Forbes Advocate

There is a strong possibility reserve grade and league tag competitions could be Western-wide in 2023

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated October 24 2022 - 9:32pm, first published 7:30pm
Clubs will submit their preferences for whether Forbes Magpies and Parkes Spacecats could play in a western-wide competition like first grade and under 18s in 2023. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Reserve grade and league tag competitions are a strong possibility of going Western-wide in 2023 after Sunday's club forum at Wellington.

