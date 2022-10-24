Yarding down but lamb prices up this week at the Central West Livestock Exchange

This week's sales at the Central West Livestock Exchange.
Numbers more than halved this sale and quality was slightly reduced from the previous sale.
There was still a handy offering of finished cattle available along with an improved run of cows.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a fairly steady market.
Yearling steers to feed sold from 490c to 597c/kg for middle and heavyweights.
The finished lines to processors ranged in price from 515c to 560c/kg.
The heifer portion to feed received from 490c to 547c/kg with processors paying from 480c to 587c/kg for the better finished types.
Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 484c to 514c/kg.
Grown heifers received from 420c to 494c/kg.
A good penning of cows lifted 4c/kg with heavy cows selling from 406c to 416c/kg.
The best heavy bull reached 344c/kg.
Numbers more than halved this sale with both lamb and mutton showing the decrease.
Lamb quality was similar to previous sales with good numbers of trade and heavy lambs penned.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market.
There was 6450 new season lambs penned and prices lifted $6 to $10/head and more in places.
Trade weights 20-24kg sold from $166 to $216/head.
Heavy lambs received from $209 to $223 with extra heavyweights selling from $207 to $279/head.
Mutton numbers were made up of mostly Merinos and quality was mixed.
Merino ewes sold from $115 to $170/head.
Crossbred ewes ranged from $123 to $195 and Dorper ewes reached $144/head.
VC Reid Smith Livestock reports that numbers remained similar on Friday, October 21, to the previous fortnightly sale, however there were a few more sows.
Quality was good with a fully firm market for all weights and grades. Bacon sold to a high of $320 per head, pork $224 and suckers $180.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.