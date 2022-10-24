Forbes Advocate

Yarding down but lamb prices up this week at the Central West Livestock Exchange

Updated October 25 2022 - 2:57am, first published October 24 2022 - 4:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Good numbers of trade and heavy lambs were penned at this week's Forbes sheep sales. File picture

This week's sales at the Central West Livestock Exchange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.