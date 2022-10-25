Call to support our RSL Sub Branch as Remembrance Day nears

Remembrance Day falls on Friday this year, and Forbes locals are invited to gather at the Cenotaph to mark the solemn occasion.
November 11 marks the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that brought an end to World War I hostilities on the Western Front at 11am that day in 1918.
Forbes and District Historical Society's World War I centenary exhibition revealed that 494 young local men, from a shire of about 5000, had volunteered here to serve in the war effort.
Sixty eight were killed.
It's likely more young men from, or connected to, our community enlisted in other towns as well.
Until 1939, the anniversary of the war's end was marked in Australia - and in allied nations - as Armistice Day, a day on which to remember those who died in the Great War.
With the ending of World War I, the British and Australian governments changed its name to Remembrance Day.
On this occasion, each year, we now remember the dead of all wars in which Australia has participated.
Forbes RSL Sub Branch president Eric Coote and secretary Allan Bauman extend the invitation to gather at the Cenotaph to pay tribute to our service men and women this year.
Wreaths will be laid and our local school leaders will read the names of the fallen from our community.
The bugler will sound the Reveille and Last Post, and we will observe a time of silence at 11am.
Forbes Cenotaph is at Victoria Park on Harold Street, Forbes.
Thousands turn out for our Anzac Day and Remembrance Day commemorations each year, now the small team who coordinate these services is calling on community members for support.
Forbes RSL Sub Branch president Eric Coote and secretary Allan Bauman are urging local service men and women, and their families, to join their Sub Branch.
They welcome both members, ex service men and women in our community, and affiliate members, who do not have to have served themselves.
The Sub Branch organises our local commemorations, including the Anzac Day march and service, Remembrance Day and Vietnam Veterans Day.
They also work to raise funds for the organisation, including selling badges and running the barbecue at Bunnings.
They have an office at Club Forbes, and can be contacted through the club switch on 6852 1488.
You can email forbesSB@rslnsw.org.au or phone Allan Bauman on 0419 034 862.
Please provide them with a current email address so they can keep in contact.
