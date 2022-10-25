Forbes floods 2022: Iron Bridge predicted to reach 10.4m with more water on way

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting the Lachlan River will rise to 10.4m at the Iron Bridge in Forbes with renewed moderate flooding on Wednesday or Thursday this week.
Rainfall on and since Friday has resulted in in moderate flooding at Nanami, where river levels are now easing.
The Lachlan River at Nanami peaked at 10.67 metres around 4am Monday October 24 and is currently at 10.51 metres and falling slowly, with moderate flooding, the bureau's update at 12.40 pm Tuesday, October 25, said.
The Lachlan River at Nanami is likely to remain above the moderate flood level (9.70 m) until Wednesday morning.
The Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge is likely to reach the moderate flood level (9.50 m) during Tuesday. The river level may reach 10.40 metres overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with moderate flooding.
Rising water levels are already impacting regional roads, please check the Forbes Shire Council website and Live Traffic when planning travel.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir may peak near the major flood level during Thursday.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream is likely to remain around 7.80 metres for the remainder of Tuesday and during Wednesday, with major flooding.
Bedgerabong and surrounds have been experiencing major flooding since October 14, with the previous peak now past Jemalong causing major flooding at Condobolin and further downstream.
The bureau advises that further showers are forecast over the Lachlan River catchment until the weekend, which may cause additional river level rises.
The situation is being closely monitored and revised predictions will be provided as necessary.
Wyangala Dam is back up to 99.4 per cent with the weekend's rain events, with releases scaled back to 3000ML a day as of Monday morning and net inflows 47,967ML.
