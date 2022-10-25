Forbes Advocate

Forbes floods 2022: Iron Bridge predicted to reach 10.4m with more water on way

Updated October 25 2022 - 2:26am, first published 2:08am
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting the Lachlan River will rise to 10.4m at the Iron Bridge in Forbes with renewed moderate flooding on Wednesday or Thursday this week.

