Ray 'Jack' Smith might have missed out on a feature win at Dawson Park on the weekend but he still has plenty to be excited about.
The leading trainer, based at Forbes, last week had one of his chasers named as a finalist for the NSW Greyhound of the Year.
Jungle Deuce is one of four finalists after a stellar 2021.
Jungle Deuce won the Group 2 Flying Amy Classic at Albion Park, the Group 3 New Sensation at Wentworth Park, the Listed Brother Fox Cup at Dubbo's Dawson Park and the Listed State of Origin Match Race Challenge, again in Brisbane.
Jungle Deuce was also a finalist in the Group 1 Topgun at The Meadows and was the People's Choice representative in the inaugural running of the slot race, The Phoenix.
A cult hero among punters, Jungle Deuce went on to score two Group 1 victories - the Paws of Thunder and the Gold Bullion - early in 2022 before being retired.
Stanley Road, Wow and Zipping Kyrgios are the other finalists for the award, which will be announced next month.
"They were the standout performers of the year in NSW, and any of these brilliant greyhounds would be a worthy winner," said a spokesperson for the judging panel, which comprised GRNSW and industry experts.
The NSW Greyhound of the Year awards were revived in 2021 after an absence of seven years, with the winners from 2014 through to 2020 receiving their awards at a gala function in November last year.
Smith was at the Dubbo track on Saturday but missed out on one of the two features run.
Paul Braddon and Dennis Barnes, two of the top trainers who have raced at Dubbo over the years, won the Lesley Ann Leonard Memorial Final and the Les Leonard Memorial Final respectively.
Braddon's exciting Black Wizard won the time-honoured Lesley Ann Leonard Memorial (400m), taking his record to five wins and five placings from 10 career starts in the process.
Black Wizard, jumping from box one as a hot $1.55 favourite, won the feature by one-and-a-half lengths from Fusion Manu ($5.50) and Pepper Keeping ($5.50).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.