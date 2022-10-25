It's the people Carolyn Keep of Trundle says are behind her Pink Ribbon Night fundraiser and on October 28, it'll be the people again.
It's that time of the year when the community is at its absolute best and an overwhelming amount of support is thrown towards raising funds and fighting women's cancers.
In its six years, soon-to-be seven, the event has reached the incredible milestone of raising a total of $100,000 for the Cancer Council.
It's all what's earnt Carolyn a NSW Volunteer of the Year Award in the Central West Adult division. She will go on to represent the Central West at the national awards in Sydney in December.
"Carolyn is committed to continuing to raise money for the Cancer Council through her Pink Ribbon Event and is passionate about supporting our programs and services," said Cancer Council community relations coordinator Cassandra Sullivan.
"She believes in our vision for a cancer-free vision and we are thankful for all of her valued support."
Before Friday's event has even started, it has already raised $4000. And Carolyn hopes to reach $15,000 this year.
Trundle Services and Citizens Club is already set up and decorated for the night which will kick-off around 7.30pm.
Attendees will see the master Rob Hellyer in action once again for the auction, the fundraiser's biggest contributor.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.
It's the people Carolyn Keep of Trundle says are behind her Pink Ribbon Night fundraiser and on October 28, it'll be the people again.
It's that time of the year when the community is at its absolute best and an overwhelming amount of support is thrown towards raising funds and fighting women's cancers.
In its six years, soon-to-be seven, the event has reached the incredible milestone of raising a total of $100,000 for the Cancer Council.
It's all what's earnt Carolyn a NSW Volunteer of the Year Award in the Central West Adult division. She will go on to represent the Central West at the national awards in Sydney in December.
"Carolyn is committed to continuing to raise money for the Cancer Council through her Pink Ribbon Event and is passionate about supporting our programs and services," said Cancer Council community relations coordinator Cassandra Sullivan.
"She believes in our vision for a cancer-free vision and we are thankful for all of her valued support."
Before Friday's event has even started, it has already raised $4000. And Carolyn hopes to reach $15,000 this year.
Trundle Services and Citizens Club is already set up and decorated for the night which will kick-off around 7.30pm.
Attendees will see the master Rob Hellyer in action once again for the auction, the fundraiser's biggest contributor.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.