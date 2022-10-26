Matters of State: Nedd Brockmann a champion for the homeless

WHAT A BLOODY LEGEND!
I personally congratulated Nedd Brockmann, the Boy from Bedgerabong, after he completed his incredible run of almost 4,000km from Australia's west coast to east coast, arriving at Bondi Beach early last week.
Nedd has far exceeded his fundraising goal of $1 million, having now raised almost $2.2 million in charity for homelessness. Donations are still pouring in! Nedd, you exemplify the best of the true Aussie spirit.
I met up with Nedd after he arrived at the finish line, and he kindly signed the ladies' petticoat worn by Tim West of Forbes' Boys to the Bush on his run around Forbes as part of a localised fundraising challenge to raise money to go towards Nedd's charitable campaign. Hats off for Tim and the Boys for the Bush team, too.
NEDD is a true hero of our Aussie battlers who are doing it tough and living rough on the streets.
Last Wednesday was the first annual day of recognition to honour war widows and widowers.
The NSW Government has designated 19 October as a special day for the State to officially recognise war widows and widowers of members of the Australian Defence Force for their contribution and personal sacrifice.
The date acknowledges the birthday of Mrs Jessie Vasey OBE CBE (1897-1966), founder of the Australian War Widows Guild in 1945.
Along with fellow MPs, I proudly wore a unique floral bouquet pin to honour war widows and widowers on the inaugural day of annual recognition.
Last Monday I joined Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, local Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack, and state and federal ministers in Forbes for a briefing by the SES regarding the flood response.
It was great to see bipartisan support for the Forbes and surrounding communities and swift assembly of disaster recovery assistance to be on standby.
I reminded those leaders of government who were gathered for the need to commence and complete the raising of the Wyangala Dam wall - which is important, not only for flood mitigation but also for water security in the inevitable dry times ahead.
VIRTUAL FENCING
Farming, as with any business in any sector, needs to keep up with technology for greater efficiency, productivity, profitability, safety and security.
Last week in the NSW Parliament I asked the Minister for Agriculture and Regional NSW, Dugald Saunders MP, whether his government will amend legislation to permit new virtual fencing technology.
Virtual fencing is high-tech ag technology that assists in autonomous animal control, especially useful for cattle, which will help to reduce farmers' costs on internal fencing whilst facilitating rotational grazing principles, improving animal performance and aiding in stopping stock theft.
It can also assist with detecting if animals are sick or when they are cycling and is a potential huge game changer for our farmers.
Given the inordinate and ever-increasing cost of farm fencing, which is worsened with bushfire and flood damage, this technology would not only save money in the long run but would provide enormous benefits in farm management.
Unfortunately, due to our state's existing animal welfare legislation, virtual fencing, which uses an electronic collar to deliver a tolerable shock to the stock animal as it nears the invisible pre-set internal boundary, is not yet permissible.
Mr Saunders responded that he recognised the important role that this technology can play in safeguarding animal welfare and opportunities for farmers.
He went on to say that there is presently stakeholder engagement being undertaken, as well as other jurisdictions across Australia assisting the government to make an informed decision on virtual fencing.
Research will be a factor in the government's decision to reform legislation, and the CSIRO have already undertaken research and development for virtual fencing since 2005.
Our government needs to be on the front foot with legislative reform, so as not to hinder the innovation and advancement of our livestock and agricultural industries.
This is something I'll be pushing for so that our farmers can reap the benefits it would certainly derive.
