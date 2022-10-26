Forbes Advocate

Matters of State: Nedd Brockmann a champion for the homeless

By Member for Orange Philip Donato
October 26 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phil with Nedd Brockmann after Nedd completed his amazing 4,000km trans-continental run for charity, completing the run in just 46 days! Picture supplied

WHAT A BLOODY LEGEND!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.