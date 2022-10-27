Still active: Eugowra CWA reflects on busy year at AGM

The AGM of Eugowra Branch of CWA was held on October 14, Elaine Cheney took the chair for election of Office bearers.
"It was lovely to see CWA still being so active in town," Elaine said.
She also noted the CWA were active in 1933 when they put the gates on the Memorial Park in North Street.
Shirley Heinzel and Janet Noble were re-elected as patrons.
Margaret Swift was re-elected President/Secretary, Frances Anderson, Treasurer. International Officer Dorothy Jones. Cultural Officers, B Galeziowski and Lorraine Carty. Janet Noble, Publicity and Booking Officer.
In President Margaret's report she stated, we now have 21 members. One new member, Liz Campbell, but two moved away.
CWA will be doing Meals on Wheels from November 11 to November 17. Jeanette on November 11,12, and 13, Janet on Monday, November 14. Frances on Tuesday, November 15 and Robbie on Wednesday November 16.
It was moved by Janet Noble that we write to the Social Issues Committee at CWA head office and make known our objection to the overwhelming number of "Betting Advertisements" now being shown on television in prime time.
The CWA "Op Shop" is going well, we are very thankful to all those who have donated goods. The shop is open every third Saturday of the month and on special occasions. Many Thanks to Bozena and all members who have worked so hard.
All members have tickets to sell in our raffle, tickets only $1 each, for two beautiful dolls, First and second prizes. The money raised will go to an education grant to two Eugowra students going into High School next year.
Margaret, Frances, and Dorothy travelled to Molong to the Central Western Group AGM. Beverley Worral was elected President and Marie Henry elected Treasurer. Medical research nominated Pancreatic Cancer. Eugowra won the best decorated table.
In the next year CWA of NSW will be promoting Native Bees as fauna, Warrigal Greens as Flora and native cats as Foe.
