Eugowra hospital auxiliary recognises 30 years service from two volunteers

Members of the Eugowra Hospital Auxiliary enjoyed lunch together at the Escort Rock Café prior to their October monthly meeting.
The luncheon event was organised to recognise two of the Auxiliaries long term members, Kerry O'Malley and Shirley Heinzel.
Both were presented with their 30-year membership bars for long and loyal service to the organisation.
Kerry has been a member for over 30 years, during which time she served 27 years as Secretary. This is a remarkable achievement.
Shirley is currently Patron of the group and during her 30 years as a member served as President for six years, Vice President for seven years and also as Assistant Secretary for three years.
Following lunch and the presentation, the group moved to the Room Next Door to the Craft on the Creek for their meeting.
Main points of discussion were:
1 - The Street Stall to be held on Friday 11th November at the front of the old Post Office starting at 8.00am. Raffles will be conducted for the traditional Christmas hamper, the Open Order in Eugowra and 100 clubs. Should any one have any produce, cakes or plants they wish to donate to the stall these items will be gladly accepted.
2. The UHA pull-up banner has been received from head office and this will be very useful for occasions such as the street stall.
3. The Christmas Lunch will be held at the Eugowra Community Bowls and Recreation Club on Friday 2nd December with chef Ray providing the meal. Members are asked to take a re-gifted/recycled gift for the Secret Santa. Just a fun idea, different from other years.
Because we don't have a regular meeting in November any items that need discussing can be talked about at the Street Stall on 11th.
