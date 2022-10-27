Forbes Advocate

Colour my run family fun day success for St Joseph's

By St Joseph's Eugowra
October 27 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

School news from St Joseph's Catholic School Eugowra

WOW! What an amazing day we had on Sunday with our Colour Run and how lucky we were that the rainy weather held off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.