Colour my run family fun day success for St Joseph's

WOW! What an amazing day we had on Sunday with our Colour Run and how lucky we were that the rainy weather held off.
It was fantastic to see so many of our mums and dads, students, relatives, staff, Public school students, community members and even strangers from other towns join us for a great day of fun and frivolity.
A huge thank you to the wonderful P&F committee and teachers who have worked hard behind the scenes for weeks leading up to the run, without your hard work and commitment the day would not have not pulled together such a wonderful event.
We also need to thank all the volunteers who helped set up, pack up, cook and serve the barbecue, man the colour stations and helped in any other way-your help was invaluable.
It is really amazing what a fantastic SJS family we have here and we are so lucky to have so many who are willing to lend a hand.
We are hopeful and excited that we have raise enough to purchase some new playground resources to encourage imaginative play - mud kitchen and accessories.
Responsible Pet Visit
Thank you to Paula and her dog Abbie who came out to visit the Infants children last Thursday. The children learnt how to approach a strange animal and how to walk away from a threatening animal.
At the end of the lesson they felt very confident in using their newly learnt skills if ever needed. The children loved being able to pat Abbie, who was very well behaved the entire time.
Principal's Awards
Congratulations to the recipients of Term 3's Principal's Awards which were presented at our School Assembly in the last week of term:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.