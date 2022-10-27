From the mayor's desk: pothole repair fund 'the best news'

The best news this week was the State Government's announcement of the $50million Fixing Local Roads - Pothole Repair Round.
This is the first time this additional funding has been available to Forbes Shire Council and other LGAs. It recognises this has been an extraordinary last three years with significantly high rainfall over the period.
Editor's note - The Advocate took a look at local rainfall data, read the full story here.
Forbes Shire Council immediately began to prepare our submission for funding, this funding will be crucial in improving our local road network.
Now we just need a break in the weather to be able to fix some roads as there has been such limited opportunities to fix the already very damaged roads.
Continued rain at critical times is also threatening our $21 billion primary industry sector in NSW.
I urge all landholders to report any flood damage to their properties, you can submit to the online Natural Disaster Assessment - NSW DPI.
This survey helps the NSW Government understand the scale and impact of these flood events on agriculture, especially your land, infrastructure and animals.
These survey results are then used to determine resources and assistance.
Despite the rain and sustained flooding, we are staying busy and are all looking forward to this weekend's amazing line up of events.
Council is hosting another free family event with Master Illusionist Sam Powers magic show on Friday night -tickets to this event went very quickly, so make sure you watch our events calendar on our website at forbes.nsw.gov.au.
It is also the weekend for the Forbes Challenge Cup with the very exciting match between Canberra United and Western Sydney Wanderers, the ground is good and draining well, there may be some changes in parking and access but we can't wait for this main event and two solid days of soccer development and training opportunities. Have you got your tickets yet? Book them now on Eventbrite.
Forbes Town and District Band is presenting A Major Concert on Saturday night at Town Hall from 6pm and on Sunday, the CWA will be hosting its 100 years fashion parade from 2pm-5pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.