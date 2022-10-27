Forbes Advocate

From the mayor's desk: pothole repair fund 'the best news'

By Mayor Phyllis Miller Oam
Updated October 27 2022 - 1:49am, first published 1:35am
Take care on the roads! This pothole was nasty and deep but it did have a 60km/hr speed limit sign ahead of it.

The best news this week was the State Government's announcement of the $50million Fixing Local Roads - Pothole Repair Round.

