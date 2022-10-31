From the flappers of the 1920s through to leather skirts of the 1980s, sleek jumpsuits to taffeta and lace, the fashions of the past century make for fascinating viewing.
They came together on the catwalk on Sunday as part of the celebrations of 100 years of CWA NSW and Forbes Town Hall was packed to capacity for the show.
Forbes Evening Branch hosted the event for the 12 branches of Oxley Group and president of both, Robyn Miller, thanked all those involved in the enormous effort to bring it all together.
Gathering items from across the district and across the generations has been a labour of love for months now.
CWA and community members entrusted outfits and precious bridal gowns to the team and volunteers spent countless hours cataloging and preparing them.
Young models Marie Blake, Siobhan and Bridee O'Malley, Annaliese, Avril and Drew Green, Zoe Field, Jess Mackenzie, Izzy Smith and Charlotte Hoey took them to the catwalk.
Helen Hurley provided beautiful piano accompaniment and Mat Teale broadened his fashion vocabulary as the day's MC.
"It's a massive team effort and I'm so proud of all the branch members who have participated," Ms Miller said on Sunday afternoon.
"It's exceeded all my expectations."
Ms Miller cut a CWA birthday cake made by Tammy Montgomery with Oxley Group's newest life member Anne Reade.
Special thanks go to Barb Goodger and Gail McKay who worked with Robyn on the outfit catalogue and preparation; Carol Whatling for flowers, Karen Wright for coordinating catering: Lesley Miller for the models' hair; Maureen Miller for bouquets; Nicole Little for photography; Vicki Williams and Teghan Coates and all involved for their work on the day.
Dresses and items from the 1920s and 1930s that were a little too fragile to be worn - some on loan from Forbes Museum - formed a static display through the Town Hall concourse and on stage.
Forbes Family History Group had a display including local CWA history and featuring Honey Hush's album of local bridal and debutante dresses she made, on loan from the Forbes Museum.
The whole event was possible thanks to the generous sponsorship of Forbes Shire Council.
