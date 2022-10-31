Forbes Advocate

Heavy vehicles only: flooding cuts Newell Highway south of Forbes to all light vehicles

Updated October 31 2022 - 3:03am, first published 12:07am
The Newell Highway is now open only to heavy vehicles south of Forbes due to flooding.

