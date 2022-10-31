Heavy vehicles only: flooding cuts Newell Highway south of Forbes to all light vehicles

The Newell Highway is now open only to heavy vehicles south of Forbes due to flooding.
All light vehicles - cars, 4WDs and all-wheel drives - need to detour via Parkes, Eugowra, Canowindra, Cowra and Grenfell as floodwaters spread across the Lachlan Valley.
Regional and local roads are also impacted by floodwaters, and travellers are advised to check the Forbes Shire Council website and Live Traffic online for updates.
Yet another flood peak has passed Forbes on the weekend, the Lachlan River remaining at moderate flood levels in the township with major flooding at Cottons Weir and downstream.
The Bureau of Meteorology's flood bulletin advises Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge peaked near 10.33 metres around 6pm Sunday, October 30, and is at 10.31 metres and steady, with moderate flooding.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir is steady near a peak of 6.65 metres, just above the major flood level (6.60 metres).
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream is steady near a peak of 7.90 metres, with major flooding, as of Monday, October 31.
Southern Zone SES incident controller Ben Pickup is urging people not to enter floodwater as we can expect to see these wet conditions continue.
"With the significant inundation particularly around the Lachlan Valley there's a number of rural homesteads isolated and have been for some time," he said.
"If you do need resupply of essential goods please call SES on 132 500."
Rural residents are already isolated - or facing lengthy detours to get to town - with the SES warning that is likely to continue.
On Sunday afternoon they issued an advisory to residents in the Jemalong Weir and Jemalong Weir downstream areas to prepare to isolate.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by flooding:
Parts of South Forbes, rural properties upstream of Forbes and rural properties downstream of Forbes are also being advised to prepare for isolation.
The full list of warnings is on the NSW SES website.
On the weekend the Forbes SES Unit rescued a vehicle stuck in floodwater on the "Dog and Duck" crossing on Wirrinya Road.
Using the high clearance vehicle, backed up by a boat and crew, volunteers entered the water and rescued the driver from the vehicle.
Fortunately the driver escaped serious injury. They were assessed and transported from the scene by paramedics.
Wirrinya Rd is closed at the crossing, with water 80cm deep and flowing quickly at the time of the incident.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
