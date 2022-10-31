A Major Concert success for Forbes Town and District Band and friends

Forbes Town and District Band and friends from around the district combined to entertain with two hours of music on Saturday night.
In what's been described as "a totally wonderful day" for our band, musicians from Forbes, Orange, Grenfell and Parkes entertained about 120 guests with A Major Concert.
Visiting musicians converged on Forbes for an afternoon workshop despite the challenges posed by floodwaters and road closures - including somewhat longer travel times than usual.
Conductor Hannah Nixon led the combined bands through four main pieces that were performed as a finale for the concert.
Through the evening the audience enjoyed performances by Forbes Town and District Band, Parkes Shire Council Band and soloists.
Forbes trumpeter Harrison Toole performed Summer Time, which he just played as part of his Year 12 music exams; Alex Drewes filled Town Hall with the sound of classical flute also performing a Year 12 exam piece.
Gerry Foster, a new member of Forbes Town Band, played a bracket of solo saxophone and flute pieces, leaving the audience wanting more. In good news for fans, Gerry has promised to play some more toe-tapping dance tunes at our next concert.
"The band committee are so grateful for all the soloists' ability to take part at the concert at short notice when our neighbouring town bands could not get to Forbes due to road closures," Sue-anne Nixon from Forbes Town and District said on behalf of all involved.
She also expressed the band's thanks to MC John Berger, and to Rotary Ipomoea members who looked after the guests on arrival so the band could perform.
"The evening was such a wonderful success because so many people from our community came to support the band," Sue-anne said.
"We are really looking forward now to planning items for Forbes Carols by Candlelight."
