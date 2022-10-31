Our last meeting for the year was held at Northside Chapel where Denis Irvine was our guest speaker (at short notice).
Denis was introduced as an encyclopedia of all things green and growing. He held the audience captive for as long as he wished to speak.
His subject was his method of growing plants from cuttings.
He skillfully demonstrated how to take cuttings.
He had bought a variety of cuttings with him. He focused on Azalea, Camellias, tomatoes, chrysanthemums, Dahlias etc.
Denis invited Garden Club members to bring cuttings to the Community Garden and he will help cut them correctly and plant them on Wednesday or Saturday mornings.
His motto is "grow your own and save".
Flower of the month was won by Meg Scholefield with a Peace Rose, Second to Elvy Quirk with an Aqualina Peace rose and third to Pam Baass also with a Peace rose.
Dates for your calendar:
November 6 - 2LVR radio Open Day and Sausage sizzle RSVP by November 2.
February 28, 2023 - AGM Garden Club 1.30 pm Northside Chapel. Think about taking an Executive position.
November 22 - Christmas luncheon at the Vandenberg Hotel, midday for 12-30 lunch. $45 each, money to Elvy or Meg by November 10 please.
Memo for the future - When entering the flower of the month please put your name and the name of the flower on the underside of the container.
Take care over the upcoming holiday season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.