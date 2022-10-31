Forbes Advocate

Jarrod and Mitchell Andrews win 2022 Don Drabsch Memorial bowls day

Updated October 31 2022 - 5:59am, first published 4:17am
The late Don Drabsch was a champion on and off the bowling green highlighted by major wins across the state but we're sure he wouldn't have been any prouder then watching from above as he grandsons Mitch and Jarred Andrews won the Memorial Day in his honour played last Saturday.

