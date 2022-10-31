The late Don Drabsch was a champion on and off the bowling green highlighted by major wins across the state but we're sure he wouldn't have been any prouder then watching from above as he grandsons Mitch and Jarred Andrews won the Memorial Day in his honour played last Saturday.
The Andrews brothers, with Jarrod driving from Mudgee to be part of the occasion, won with three wins plus 25 from local couple Christian West and Bert Bayley by one shot second on three wins plus 24.
Third placing went to local rugby league legends John Cutler and Lindsay Willding three wins plus 15 while Condobolin couple Greg and Brian Davis finished fourth two wins plus 14.
Sectional winners were all Forbes pairings, 1st round Bob Grant and Denny Byrnes, 2nd round John Baass and Glenn Kearney, 3rd round Viv Russell and Scott Andrews.
In what is sure to be a record win organiser Scott (Scooter) Andrews said last Saturday was a resounding success on and off the greens naturally highlighted with his sons winning the major end of the $4000 event.
"We were a couple short of a maximum number with quite a number of locals out of town for varying reasons, but those who did attend were full of praise for the day," Scooter said.
"A very good result for the club and how good to hear players from Condo and Orange praising the day.
"In fact a couple of the players from Parkes reckoned it was too cheap for what they got, and that included the midday meal.
"It was good to see Mitch and Jarrod win which put the icing on the cake for all the family with quite a few in attendance," Scooter added.
In the past week several major events have been played with Glenn Kearney and Bruce Williams winning a close one 20-17 in Major Pairs of 21 ends over Viv Russell and Bert Bayley.
The winners started well 9-1 after four to hold the lead to the finish, 17-7 after 11 before only two shots separated the pairs, 18-16 with two ends remaining. A double on end 20 to a one against at the finished ended the close encounter.
Mitch Andrews started the week well featuring a Major Singles game against Geoff Williams stated by many as one of the finest seen at the club for quite a while.
Mitch won 26-24 by picking a double on the last of 30 ends.
While Mitch is at the start of a successful sporting career which includes his rise to the top in country rugby league this season the same can be said for the past history of Geoff which is included further down in this column.
Last week they fought tooth and nail with Geoff ahead 10-6 after eight, 11-all after 12, 15-all after 18, 18-all after 24, 21-all after 17 with Mitch cleaning up 5-3 for the win. Full credit to both players.
In other Major Singles all were slightly more one-sided except where Scotty McKellar had to fight all the way to win 26-18 over Cliff Nelson after 24 ends after leading 15-7 after 12.
Christian West had all guns blazing winning 27-11 in 20 ends over John Kennedy. Scooter Andrews showed experience to win 25-11 over Phil Moran while Lindsay Willding didn't raise a sweat winning 25-4 in 14 ends over Tony Bratton. Finally the ever practising Denny Byrnes had all the answers to win 26-5 in 15 ends over Peter Besgrove.
Last Wednesday Peter Barnes showed his sporting talents to register his first bowls win leading for Barry Shine to win 27-11 in 20 ends over Trevor Currey and John Gorton.
Playing with 'old' bowls owned previously by his father Peter had many memorised with his wide bias deliveries to claim 'player of the match' honours for a 18-5 lead after 10 ends.
Tony Bratton and Geoff Williams also played 20 ends to win 16-12 over Geoff Coles and Lyall Strudwick leading 8-6 at half time.
Geoff West, one of the most improved players in the club led for Cliff Nelson winning 24-15 over Rob Priest and Don Craft also in 20 ends. They looked good at 8-3 at 'oranges'.
Peter Mackay and Kerry Dunstan were smiling broadly after winning 21-18 in 22 ends over Michael Coles and Lindsay Willding after it was close 11-all after 12 then 13-all after 16.
Fred Vogelsang and Alf Davies won 25-12 in 20 ends over Ray Dunstan and Denny Byrnes leading 16-5 after 10 while in the last game also over 20 ends John Baass and John Kennedy won 21-16 over Eddie Gould and Laurie Crouch. It was 10-all after 10. In-club winners, Kerry Dunstan and John Kennedy.
Two games last Thursday with Cliff Nelson and Scotty McKellar winning 28-20 over Bob Grant and Scott Andrews after being behind 9-10 at half time in 22 ends.
Dale Scott and Viv Russell had a 24-17 victory in 24 ends over Peter Hocking and Peter Besgrove after being slightly in front 11-10 after 12.
Cards for Sunday morning were hard to follow but this may be or may not be right but after consultation with management it is felt Allan Hilder and Tom McKewin won 18-7 over Geoff Coles and Denny Byrnes while John Cutler and Peter Greenhalgh had a 10-all draw with Grahame Riley and Peter Besgrove.
We mentioned earlier Geoff Williams, a former Australian representative in school boys rugby league and now one of the better Forbes lawn bowlers.
Today's talents have seen Geoff selected for the fifth time in the former NSW Police side to compete against all other national states, this year playing in Busselton WA where victory came competing in pairs. Next year Geoff is hoping for selection to play at Coolangatta prior to Swan Hill hosting the following year.
He is also selected to represent NSW Police in the 6-way government services challenge to be played at Soldiers Point, a tournament in which he has tasted previous success playing with his son Justin. International sides will also compete at this year's tournament.
Sunday is a big day for the club, and it's future with the staging of the annual general meeting of the Sports and Recreation Club to be followed by the Men's Bowling Club.
Kick-off is at 12.30pm and club president Peter Mackay urges all to attend to set the wheels in motion for future success of the community and sporting club.
Still seeking nominations for Minor Pairs and Singles, first round to be played prior to November 20.
Also, Open Gender Pennants are on for six weeks from February 19, all names are on the 'wall', cross off if you are unavailable.
Bar staff still needed, if you know anyone who can pull a beer contact Jeff Nicholson at the club now. Contact the club in person or by phone on 6852 1499.
Pool comp Friday nights with names in by 6.30pm for draw and start at 7pm.
Having a function, the 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. Book now on 6852 1499.
Membership of the 'Bowlie' always open, $10 social member; $35 bowling member and $120 for full member of Bowls NSW.
For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.