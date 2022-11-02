Want to give back to your community? VIEW Club welcomes you

Forbes View Club is always ready to welcome new members who want to give back to their community and make connections with women in their area.
It provides a place to connect with other women, enjoy social activities and develop lasting friendships, while supporting the work of the children's education charity 'The Smith Family'.
For those new to the Central West, View provides the perfect place to meet like-minded women while doing something that makes a difference.
At present Forbes View Club sponsors eight students (more information at the end of the story).
At the October lunch the guest speaker was Father Simone, the Parish priest of Forbes Catholic Church.
He gave an interesting account of his life in Chile, how he came to be a priest and how he ultimately ended up here in Forbes.
A reminder that the View Club garage sale will be held on Saturday 12th November at 8 am at 217 Farnell Street.
Anything you have for sale can be dropped off at that address.
The November lunch will be held at Club Forbes at 12 noon on Thursday 10th.
New members are always welcome.
Please contact Helen Pitt on 0427 201 445 for any information.
Ladies, remember to book in early for the lunch when the guest speaker will be Anne-Marie Mioche, the CEO of Catholic Care Wilcannia/Forbes.
The Smith Family's Learning for Life provides:
