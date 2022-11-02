Squash finalists duel it out for 2022 Spring competition honours

By October 27, semis night, Wednesday's leading four teams were; Bilsboroughs, Bayleys, Roaches and Cogswells.
Court one; Bilsboroughs went in favourites against Cogswells and triumphed convincingly leaving Cogswell's Christine, Jan Berger, sub Claire Bayley and Cam Webb all defeated 3-0.
Only Kasey Kinsey won a set, three in fact, so Bilsboroughs slid relatively unhampered into Finals contention.
Court two; saw a tighter result where Roaches and Bayleys were competitive till the end in a 'see saw' showdown 18 points to 17.
Nathan v Alex 3-0, sisters Ellie and Mel Cowhan 0-3, Hannah Nixon v Lucy Cowhan 3-1, Shannon Rath v Nikki Doyle 0-3 and Claire Bayley v Harry Bilsborough 3-1.
Thursday's teams were: Millers, H Krosses, Pipers and J Krosses.
Court one; comp leaders, Millers played fourth placed outfit J Krosses and despite a rollercoaster ride of equal match wins J Krosses scored insufficient points to topple the opposition conceding defeat 20 points to Millers 22.
Lockie v Jay 3-0, Mitch Doyle v Jono Cannon 1-3, Shanna Nock v Pete Cowhan 2-3, Max Ridley v Dennis Haynes 1-3, Al Carlisle v sub Weivan Huang 1-3 and Al Carlisle v Clair Bayley 3-0.
Court two; Pipers lost to H Krosses 18-24, each side used two substitutes.
Captains, Darryn v Henry 3-0, Dan Bayley was impressive against Alex Doyle 2-3, Scott Webb had his eye on the ball and the ball on his eye but lost to Chris McQuie 1-3, Neil Tooole v Austen Brown 0-3, John Ridley v Weivan Huang 0-3 and Isaac Barnard v sub Claire Bayley 3-1.
The Friday night finals were full on; Wednesday's teams Roaches and Bilsboroughs had all hands on deck but Roaches had their work cut out.
Captains Nathan v Danny 0-3, Ellie Cowhan v mother Lindy was a five-setter, Ellie won the final set 15-8, Hannah Nixon v George Falvey another huge match saw Hannah lose set five 11-15.
Shannon Rath lost to Jono Webb 0-3 then Claire Bayley won against Luke Bilsborough but it was a tough win; 9-15, 15-13, 16-18, 15-6 and 15-12 and too late for Roaches who lost 13 points to 22 making Bilsboroughs 2022 spring comp champs.
Thursday's finalists required two subs. Millers were perhaps favored to win but H Krosses were consistent high scorers throughout the comp so all bets were off.
Alex Doyle v brother Mitch 3-0, Chris McQuie v Shanna Nock 3-0, Austen Brown v Max Ridley 2-3 and sub Weivan Huang v Al Carlisle 3-0.
The final tally saw H Krosses become Thursdays' spring comp champs defeating Millers 23 points to 19.
Congratulations to victors Bilsboroughs and H Krosses and thanks to substitutes, scorers and all others for making our finals night a great one.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.