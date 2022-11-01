Motorists are advised of potential changed traffic conditions on the Newell Highway between Parkes and Forbes following heavy rain in the past 24 hours.
Transport for NSW is continuing to monitor road conditions but has warned the highway could be closed to all traffic from mid-afternoon of Tuesday 1 November if conditions deteriorate further.
Transport is keenly aware of the close relationship between the two towns, with many people commuting between Parkes and Forbes for work, school and childcare each day.
With additional rainfall predicted later today and significant water volumes moving downstream, road users should be aware that travel between Parkes and Forbes may be further restricted as early as this afternoon.
Transport for NSW is committed to maintaining Newell Highway access wherever possible, implementing measures to keep the highway open to appropriate traffic for as long as it remains safe, especially as several other key roads in the area are already closed.
Transport will provide additional information as it becomes available.
Also, south of Forbes, the Newell Highway remains closed to all traffic near Back Creek, with diversions in place.
With more extreme weather forecast across the state, all motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates, you can call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
For information on local road closures, visit the relevant council website.
