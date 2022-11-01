Forbes Advocate

Newell Highway could close with flooding between Parkes and Forbes on Tuesday afternoon

Updated November 1 2022 - 2:50am, first published 2:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Motorists are advised of potential changed traffic conditions on the Newell Highway between Parkes and Forbes following heavy rain in the past 24 hours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.