Major flooding is possible at Eugowra Tuesday evening, the Bureau of Meteorology and State Emergency Service are warning.
The Mandagery Creek at Eugowra Town may exceed the major flood level of 9 metres late Tuesday afternoon and may peak near 9.20 metres Tuesday evening, with major flooding.
Heavy rainfall since Monday morning has caused rapid and dangerous river level rises across the Belubula River and Mandagery Creek catchments, the bureau says in a flood bulletin issued 2.47pm Tuesday, November 1.
Based on predictions from the bureau, the SES advises the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
Major flooding higher than the December 2010 flood is occurring at Canowindra.
Cabonne Council advises that self-serve sandbag collection points are now available at Eugowra Showgrounds, Oberon Street, as well as at the Canowindra SES unit in Armstrong Street, Canowindra.
The Belubula River at Canowindra upstream gauge is likely to peak near 5.00 metres around 04:00 pm Tuesday afternoon, with major flooding higher than the December 2010 flood.
Further rainfall is forecast across the Belubula River and Mandagery Creek catchments for the remainder of Tuesday, which may cause additional river level rises.
The situation is being closely monitored and revised predictions will be provided as necessary.
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:
* NSW SES: www.ses.nsw.gov.au
* RMS Live Traffic: www.livetraffic.com
* Latest River Heights and Rainfall Observations: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/centralwest.shtml
* Latest NSW Warnings: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/
* Rainfall Forecasts: www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/
* BOM NSW Twitter: www.twitter.com/BOM_NSW
