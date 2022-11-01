Forbes Advocate

Mandagery Creek predicted to exceed 9m at Eugowra with major flooding

Updated November 1 2022 - 10:11am, first published 6:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Major flooding is possible at Eugowra Tuesday evening, the Bureau of Meteorology and State Emergency Service are warning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.