Emma Sinclair is determined not to let a rare brain tumour stop her from living her life as best she can.
She's also not letting it stop her from raising awareness for a disease many people aren't aware of, as she prepares for another fundraising walk this Sunday.
Emma was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis - a group of genetic disorders that cause tumors to form on nerve tissue - at age three and has had 13 surgeries in her lifetime.
But in 2020 the now 34-year-old was diagnosed with brain cancer, specifically a polycystic astrocytoma, and spent 106 days in Westmead Private Hospital - more than 90 of them in ICU - to remove most of the tumour.
What couldn't be removed has had to be treated with chemotherapy.
The last time the Forbes Advocate caught up with Emma, after having to learn to walk and talk again, she had just trekked 10 kilometres around Lake Forbes, despite requiring the assistance of a walker, to raise vital funds for both research and awareness of brain cancer.
And in 2022 she plans on tackling another walk in her determination to fight this disease.
"I had hoped to do a big community fundraiser and another walk around the lake but it didn't turn out that way," Emma said.
"I raised $8500 last year in the Walk4BrainCancer for the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation.
"This year I'll be doing the big one, Walk4BrainCancer in Centennial Park, Sydney on November 6, it's five kilometres."
Emma finished her 12 months of chemo in February this year but just five months later the tumour had doubled in size.
"Doctors wanted to hold off radiation treatment for as long as possible because the body can only take so much," she said.
"But my tumour has continued to grow and my chemo is now no longer working, I start radiation next Tuesday, November 8.
"Surgery is not an option... [And] I'm not eligible for any trials at this stage."
Emma has had to resign from her job as a preschool teacher at Parkes Early Childhood Centre because she is unsteady on her feet and has lost the use of her right hand. She's also had to sell her home in Parkes and move into a villa in Forbes because it was too big to manage.
But she has future hopes of retraining after completing a Bachelor of Education by correspondence over eight years with Charles Sturt University, and she's just welcomed a new little furry member into her family, a toy Cavoodle puppy named Lottie who she takes on daily walks and to puppy school.
Emma is doing one day a week with the Royal Far West charity in Forbes and physiotherapy in between.
"I keep on keeping on," Emma said.
"There are some days I don't want to go to the gym or I want to do shorter sessions but I still go because I don't want to lose what I've worked so hard for.
"I'm stubborn and determined!"
The Covid pandemic has been testing for Emma and she hasn't been able to go out in public.
"It takes six months for your immune system to be strong enough to go out in public," she said.
"I got to five months.
"I have support workers and mum helps with the groceries.
"Can Assist is still helping me out with petrol vouchers, accommodation, my chemo tablets - they help me out with absolutely everything that's cancer related."
Emma has so far raised $568 and has a goal to reach $1000.
If you'd like to support Emma in her fight and mission to raise funds and awareness, you can donate to her page here.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
