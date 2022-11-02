Can we believe our eyes?
Maybe not when master illusionist Sam Powers and his team are in Forbes!
Forbes Shire Council brought Powers to Forbes thanks to NSW Government funding and families were quick to book out the free tickets for the show at Forbes Town Hall.
They weren't disappointed.
Sam and his assistant Indi both thrilled and had the audience laughing with major feats of illusion and escape, before a few lucky audience members were called up feature in some entertaining parts of the show.
Sam made headlines for his death-defying escape from a strait jacket with only moments to spare before he was crushed in a contraption known as the 'jaws of death'.
He shared footage of the history-making escape on the night.
Roving illusionists entertained the crowd from an hour before the main event and through the intermission break.
Whether it was mysterious photos on your phone or fun with cards and coins, children and adults alike were delighted.
The show was funded under the Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program and aimed at promoting economic and social recovery across all regional NSW Local Government Areas.
