When Rustic Steel burst clear of the back in the straight at Randwick on Tuesday, trainer Kris Lees was worried jockey Nash Rawiller had gone the early crow.
He had no need to worry though, as the Scone Cup winner hung on to take out the inaugural running of the $2 million Big Dance.
Contested by horses which ran first and second in selected country cups in the past year, the series generated plenty of debate among the bush racing community.
"He got a lovely ride from Nash," Less said post-race.
"He had plenty of horse underneath and got him out in clear air when they straightened up.
"I knew he would be strong, I was a little concerned the last 100m but he had enough in the tank.
"I went off a touch early and I started to pull back a bit that last 50m."
The Annabel Neasham-trained Sibaaq won a rescheduled Wellington Cup (1600m) at Dubbo Turf Club in June after the original May meeting was washed out.
He entered the Big Dance fresh from back-to-back seconds in the city, the latter in the $1 million Five Diamonds Prelude.
Rustic Steel finished sixth that day but bounced back in a big way on Tuesday, finishing almost two lengths clear $6.50 equal favourite Sibaaq.
"Good run," Sibaaq's jockey Chad Schofield said.
"Would have liked a bit more tempo mid-race. He had every chance and a good trip but ran well."
Casino Kid, the Jan Bowen-trained galloper which won the $100,000 Dubbo Gold Cup in September, had to settle for twelfth.
"Great effort," jockey Grant Buckley said of Bowen's hope.
"Just didn't get a lot of room in the run. Horse likes a bit of room. Ran a good race."
In the $500,000 Little Dance consolation event at Randwick, Wellington trainer Peter Stanley finished 13th with $151 outsider Not Negotiating.
Not Negotiating earned a spot after winning last year's Mudgee Cup and was ridden by Stanley's daughter, Ashleigh, on Tuesday.
Dream Runner ($11) won the Little Dance for Canberra trainer Keith Dryden.
Meanwhile, at Flemington on Tuesday, Dunedoo product and champion jockey Hugh Bowman finished a disappointing 18th with Duais.
The $23 hope was tipped by many as a real contender but never truly got into the race, leaving Bowman to continue his wait for a maiden Melbourne Cup win.
"I thought she'd go better than that," Bowman said after the famed race.
Gold Trip won the Melbourne Cup for trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
