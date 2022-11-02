Locals kept a watchful eye on the Mandagery Creek all day on Tuesday, before the water peaked at the gauge at the bridge at 9.1m at 9pm.
This is considered major flooding when it reaches 9m.
The water started to drop around midnight.
Water inundated the areas on the western side of town, along Broad Street, North Street, Myall Street, Chesher Street, Barrack Street, the lower end of Cooper Street and all the yards and some sheds in these streets.
There was flooding in four homes and three businesses.
On the eastern side of town, the Pioneer/Apex Park was completely flooded and all the back yards of the businesses along Nanima Street.
