Forbes 2022 floods: SES issues evacuation directions to low-lying areas

Updated November 2 2022 - 10:08am, first published 5:59am
The State Emergency Service has issued evacuation notices to some residents and is urging more to prepare for isolation as the town braces for major flooding.

