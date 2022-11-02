The State Emergency Service has issued evacuation notices to some residents and is urging more to prepare for isolation as the town braces for major flooding.
Water is on its way down the Lachlan River from Wyangala Dam and its tributaries, with the river predicted to reach the major flood height at the Iron Bridge in Forbes on Thursday and rise to a possible 10.8m on Friday.
NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Nicole Hogan said people in the Forbes area have seen flooding before, but not to this extent in recent times.
NSW SES volunteers and partner agencies are preparing to door knock the community, issuing a reminder to residents to be prepared and have a plan, the organisation said in a media statement issued Wednesday afternoon.
Those affected should evacuate to stay with family, friends, or alternate accommodation in areas unaffected by flooding.
If you are unable to find accommodation, a registration point has been set up at the Forbes Presbyterian Church in Harold Street, or phone 0476 978 072.
The NSW SES is directing people in the following areas to evacuate by 4pm on Thursday, November 4:
Low-lying areas of Forbes CBD: Battye Street, Battye Avenue, Battye Lane, Bedgerabong Road, Browne Street, Brownes Lane, Camp Street, Camp Lane, Clarence Street, Clear Street, Cross Street, Cross Lane, Dowling Street, Dowling Lane, Farnell Street, Farrand Street, Farrand Lane, Georges Lane, Gordon Duff Drive, Grenfell Street, Hughes Lane, Jemalong Lane, Johnson Street, King Lane, King Street, lower parts of Lachlan Street, Lawler Street, Lewis Street, Little Queen Street, Lower Rankin Street, Newell Highway, Press Street, Prince Street, Rae Lane, Rae Street, Rankin Street, Renfree Street, Riley Street, Sherriff Street, Show Street, lower parts of Simpson Lane, Sir Francis Forbes Drive, South Gloucestor Street, Spring Street, lower parts of Templar Street, Town Hall Lane, Underwood Lane, Underwood Street, Union Street, Viaduct Lane, Webb Avenue and Webb Street;
East Forbes: Bandon Street, Barwin Street, Bathurst Street, Berkley Street, Bridge Street, Cargo Lane, lower parts of Church Street, Clarke Street, Elgin Street, Ferry Street, Ferry Lane, Flint Street, Flint Lane, Herbert Street, Hill Street, Hill Lane, Lower Bathurst Street, Ooma Lane, Ooma Street, Oxford Street, Regent Street, Riflerange Road, The Escort Way, Twogood Lane;
North West Forbes: Bedgerabong Road, Clarence Street, Edward Street, Kent Street, Prince Street, Quarry Road, Salisbury Road, Windsor Street, York Street;
West Forbes: Ada Street, Bandon Street, Berkely Street, lower parts of Church Street, lower parts of Church Lane, Clement Lane, Clement Street, Elizabeth Street, Elsie Street, Forrester Street, Hilda Street, James Street, Junction Street, lower parts of Lachlan Street, Linda Street, Little Wambat Lane, Little Wambat Street, Lynette Street, Marcia Street, Margaret Street, Mona Street, Newell Highway, Orchard Road, Oxford Lane, Oxford Street, Racecourse Road, Regent Street, River Road, Sherriff Street, Show Street, Thelma Street, Village access road, Wambat Street, Warrul Road, William Lane, William Street, Wirrinya Road, Young Street;
South Forbes: Bathurst Street, Brother Ray Martin Drive, lower parts of Church Street and Church Lane, Claret Street, Clement Lane, College Road, Cottons Lane, Ferry Lane, Flint Lane, Flint Street, Hill Street, Koala Place, Lachlan Valley Way, Lower Wambat Street, Lucerne Street, Mole Lane, Moselle Street, Muscat Street, Possum Lane, Reisling Street, Reymond Street, River Road, Stacey Street, Stokes Street, Wambat Street, Wandary Lane, William Street and Wililam Lane;
North East Forbes: Corriedale Street, Doc Street, Dowling Street, Ian Street, Jones Street, Jones Place, Lamb Street, Landrace Road, Lewis Street, Nicholas Street, Parkes Road, Sam Street, Sam Lane, Union Lane.
What you need to do:
The NSW SES advises this event may change quickly, they will monitor the situation and update the warnings if the situation changes.
If you remain in the area, you may become trapped without power, water, and other essential services, their emergency warning states.
It may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you, and buildings may not be able to withstand the impact of flood water.
Residents on what's being described as the Forbes Hospital Island and the Forbes CBD island - the higher parts of Forbes CBD - are advised to prepare to be cut off by floodwaters.
