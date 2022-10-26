Rapidly rising river beats Boorowa family

Kerrie and Norm Dansey and their pets, evacuated from their home on Saturday night and through the early hours of Sunday morning, as the Boorowa River broke its banks and flooded their home in North Street.
Early in the evening the couple realised the river was rising quickly and moved vehicles to higher ground and livestock to their son-in-law, Jeremy's property. They then summoned Jeremy's help to elevate things in the house and sandbag as the water rose and rose.
It was a busy night all round for the Dansey family, with their daughter Belinda dealing with another emergency, when one of the Dansey's grand children ended up in hospital in Canberra.
As Saturday night wore on and rain kept falling, the river continued to rise to the point where it entered the Dansey's house. Despite their best efforts and those of volunteers and friends, the couple found themselves walking through thigh deep water trying to get personal items to safety.
As a result of the flood the family have lost white goods, personal effects including all Norm's shoes, except for work, gum and ugg boots, something they discovered when they dressed to go to the Ex-services on Monday night for dinner. In addition, three of Kerrie's chooks drowned and she lost a clutch of turkey eggs when the hens had to be moved.
Kerry blames a build up of vegetation and silt in the river for the severity of the flood which affected her property.
She says she has raised the need for trees choking the river to be cleared with the Department of Primary Industries on a number of occasions, and feels the inundation of her property is partly to blame on the state of the river and its inability to flow freely.
Now the Dansey's have moved in with Kerrie's father while they wait for the damage to be assessed and insurance to be processed.
Various rainfall registrations were recorded across the Boorowa area on Saturday and Sunday ranging from 75 to 100mm.
The rainfall across Hilltops on the weekend, which was heavier and more concentrated around Boorowa, kept crews busy, monitoring, closing and opening roads and updating the Council website.
Major damage has occurred on the road surface in Dillion Street, Boorowa, where fast moving water has eroded away the road pavement at a major culvert, the street is closed to traffic at that point. Keep up to date with the status of local roads through Hilltops Council Facebook posts and the Hilltops Council website.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
