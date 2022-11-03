Forbes Advocate

Schools close, businesses sandbag as Forbes braces for possible record floods

Updated November 3 2022 - 9:05pm, first published 3:00pm
Forbes schools are closing the doors and CBD businesses sandbagging as the community prepares for the biggest flood in decades, possibly the biggest the town has seen.

Local News

