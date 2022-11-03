'We will stay and serve' says supermarket as town braces for potential inundation

A local supermarket is assuring customers they are stocked and will stay open as Forbes braces for major flooding.
Bernardi's Marketplace has taken to social media to say they are taking deliveries and stocking shelves for those hoping to stock up in case they get cut off by floodwaters.
"We're going to remain open during the flood, no matter what happens," Joe Bernardi said in a post to the supermarket's Facebook page on Wednesday, November 2.
"We've just had a fresh load of milk, bread, fresh fruit and vegetables delivered so there's plenty of food, we've got another fresh delivery coming in tomorrow.
"If you still need to shop, if you are going to get isolated, there's still time to come down ... there's no need to panic, we've got plenty of food.
"I'll be here every day with the team to service the community and if you are going to be isolated we do have a set up with the SES."
The State Emergency Service advises the Lachlan River could remain above the major flood level in Forbes for a week.
They say 1000 people have been advised to evacuate by 4pm Friday, and that the town could be cut into islands by floodwater with many isolated.
Those isolated for an extended time can order essential items by the following:
Woolworths Forbes will aim to remain open until 7pm on Thursday, November 3.
Check online for updates at www.woolworths.com.au/shop/storelocator/nsw-forbes-1307
