'We will stay and serve' vows supermarket as town braces for potential inundation

Updated November 3 2022 - 10:17pm, first published 4:01pm
As floodwaters rise, Forbes residents that could be cut off have been urged to ensure they've got essential supplied. Picture by Josh Gavin

A local supermarket is assuring customers they are stocked and will stay open as Forbes braces for major flooding.

