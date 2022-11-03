Flooding has reached a record level at the Iron Gate Bridge in Forbes but might not enter the town's central business district
During a SES briefing in the town Friday NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke were told the "changed landscape" in the town meant the water might not reach the town's main street.
Mr Perrottet and Ms Cooke are currently touring the town with Forbes SES controller Roc Walshaw.
During his morning briefing Mr Walshaw said the landscape has changed significantly since the 1952 flood.
Mr Walshaw said while the river is predicted to reach the same height the pathway of the water is less certain.
Evacuation directions have been issued and impacted homes have been door knocked.
An evacaution centre has been set up at Forbes High School.
Mr Walshaw this morning told the Premier his members are now filling bags, to hold back the water, with crusher dust after running out of sand.
