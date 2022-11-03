Forbes Advocate

Forbes SES out of sand to fill sandbags

By Renee Powell
Updated November 4 2022 - 11:36am, first published 10:44am
Flooding has reached a record level at the Iron Gate Bridge in Forbes but might not enter the town's central business district

