This flood may reach the same level at Forbes' Iron Bridge as the 1952 flood, but its impact could be very different.
The Lachlan River is predicted to peak at Forbes' Iron Bridge at 10.8m - similar to that of the devastating 1952 floods that came through shops in the central business district.
During a SES briefing in the town on Friday, November 4, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke were told the landscape had changed completely since then.
Mr Perrottet and Ms Cooke are currently touring the town with Forbes SES controller Roc Walshaw.
Water is starting to creep into streets, splitting the town in two with the closure of Battye Street at 1pm on Friday.
Mr Walshaw said while the river is predicted to reach the same height the pathway of the water is less certain.
An evacuation centre has been set up at Forbes High School and anyone needing to safely evacuate from their home is urged to attend there.
Mr Walshaw this morning told the Premier his members are now filling bags, to hold back the water, with crusher dust after running out of sand.
