The town of Forbes is now effectively cut in two.
Forbes Council advised residents 1pm Friday Battye street is now closed.
The street was one of the last access points to the town's central business district from the north side of the town.
The Rural Fire Service will provide a ferry service for urgent and essential trips only.
Forbes Shire Council advises those needing urgent transport can go to the St Laurence's carpark in Johnson Street.
Essential workers going from South to North the designated meeting spot is in Lachlan Street - opposite Mazda.
This service will also be available tomorrow for essential workers and urgent medical purposes only.
Flood water now covers the Forbes Swimming Pool.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
