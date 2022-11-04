Forbes Advocate

Australian Defence Force in Forbes to support response to biggest flood in 70 years

Updated November 4 2022 - 5:42pm, first published 4:00pm
Australian Defence Force personnel and a Black Hawk helicopter are on standby to support Forbes in coming days as the community watches the waters rise in the biggest flood in 70 years.

Local News

