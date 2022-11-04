Defence Force, emergency services here in numbers as floodwaters rise toward record peak

Australian Defence Force personnel and a Black Hawk helicopter are on standby to support Forbes in coming days as the community watches the waters rise in the biggest flood in 70 years.
The Bureau of Meteorology's prediction of a peak of 10.8m at the Iron Bridge has not changed, but that peak could now be on Saturday.
As of 4pm Friday, November 4, the river was at 10.65m at the gauge.
The water rose quickly on Friday morning to cut the town in two, Renfree Street residents sitting on sandbagged verandahs watching the water covering carparks and sportsgrounds between Rankin Street and their homes between 8am and midday.
The floodwaters are rising more quickly than what we've seen before, Ashley Sullivan from the NSW State Emergency Service told media in Forbes on Friday.
"The ground is very wet, there is a lot of water around and the risk remains - and will remain for some months to come," he said.
"We are expecting the major flood to continue to rise here in Forbes and over the coming days we'll better understand the downstream impacts of these floodwaters on the communities and our attention will tend to them.
"We do ask communities to pay particular attention to our evacuation orders and leave early.
"It will become a rescue if you get stuck, trapped or isolated in your home.
"If that does occur please do not try to walk, drive or ride through floodwaters, in all instances call 132500 or 000 in life-threatening circumstances."
Mr Sullivan said local commander Roc Walshaw leads the local response, with the support of hundreds of volunteers from all emergency services.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke and Member for Orange Philip Donato were all in town to be briefed on the situation.
There are 50 ADF personnel in Forbes, Mr Perrottet said, and the Black Hawk helicopter on standby for night-time rescue should that be needed.
Mr Perrottet, Mr Donato and Ms Cooke visited the Forbes SES depot and spoke to local volunteers who have been working for weeks as flood threats have continued in and around Forbes.
For a short time they joined sandbagging efforts, filling the bags with crusher dust as the sand has run out and access to sand pits is now cut off.
Ms Cooke acknowledged our community, and communities across the state, are dealing with "flood upon flood upon flood, the layering of one flood upon another".
"We're really asking people to work with us over the days ahead," she said.
"We need people to continue doing the right thing, looking after each other, and working with our emergency services organisations.
"A huge thank you to our SES volunteers and to the volunteers of all of our emergency services organisations, they continue to work in very very closely."
Ms Cooke urged people everywhere in NSW to keep up to date with warnings - it's vital to check Live Traffic before attempting to travel anywhere.
"While the weather conditions are easing for a short period of time right across NSW the flood risk has not," she said.
"Even if you are in a community where you are not at risk of inundation for your own home, you may very well become isolated with rising floodwaters cutting roads right across NSW at the present.
"We do have over 100 emergency warnings in place today. Nine river systems are in major flooding at present."
Member for Orange Philip Donato said the group had watched the water rise in just a few hours Friday morning.
"The message really is out there for people to look after themselves: don't drive through floodwaters, if it's risky don't risk it," he said.
"More importantly, look out for one another and support each other in the community, I know the Forbes community is a tight-knit community, they really do look after each other and support one another which is really important at these times of need."
