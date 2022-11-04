Gas services disconnected for safety as Lachlan River reaches major flood level

Gas is being disconnected to Forbes homes that have been advised to evacuate, as the Lachlan River reaches the major flood level in the community.
In a statement issued to media on Friday, November 4, Jemena said field crews are visiting homes to isolate gas services at the meter, in locations where residents have been advised to evacuate by the New South Wales Emergency Service.
Jemena will reconnect customers when they can safely return to their homes and Jemena can access the meter.
Forbes residents affected by flooding who intend to remain at their property and consider their meter is likely to be submerged, should isolate their gas service at the Meter Control Valve (MCV), if it is safe to do so.
Instructions on how to do this safely are available through https://www.jemena.com.au/outages-and-faults/gas
For gas emergencies please call Jemena on 131 909.
Current outage information is available at www.jemena.com.au/outages-and-faults/gas
For the latest information about flooding and evacuations, visit https://www.ses.nsw.gov.au/ or listen to emergency radio broadcasts.
