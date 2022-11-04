Forbes Advocate

Gas services disconnected for safety as Lachlan River reaches major flood level

Updated November 4 2022 - 3:15pm, first published 3:08pm
As Forbes homes prepare for the possibility of major flooding, Jemena is disconnecting gas services where evacuation directions have been given.

Gas is being disconnected to Forbes homes that have been advised to evacuate, as the Lachlan River reaches the major flood level in the community.

