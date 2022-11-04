Forbes Advocate

2022 Forbes floods: your photos tell the story

Updated November 4 2022 - 9:19pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There is the potential for the November 2022 flood to be the biggest Forbes has seen in 70 years, on par at the Iron Bridge with the devastating 1952 floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.