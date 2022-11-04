2022 Forbes floods: your photos tell the story

There is the potential for the November 2022 flood to be the biggest Forbes has seen in 70 years, on par at the Iron Bridge with the devastating 1952 floods.
Forbes SES controller Roc Walshaw points out the entire landscape has changed in the decades since, and this flood could look incredibly different.
Send your photos to renee.powell@forbesadvocate.com.au or message the Forbes Advocate Facebook page with a location and a date (and a photographer to credit) and we will add to this gallery so we can share where the water is (without anyone driving into floodwater!)
