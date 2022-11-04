Forbes Advocate

2022 Forbes floods: State Emergency Service delivers expectant mum, midwife to hospital

Updated November 5 2022 - 7:36am, first published 7:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES Forbes Unit volunteer Ryan Jones ferried this expectant mum and her midwife through floodwaters in the high clearance vehicle. Picture NSW SES

NSW SES volunteers have rescued a pregnant woman on Friday afternoon. Shortly before 5pm NSW SES were called to Jacaranda Street in Forbes, where a woman and her midwife required urgent transportation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.