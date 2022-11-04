Forbes Advocate

2022 Forbes floods: State Emergency Service delivers expectant mum, midwife to hospital

Updated November 5 2022 - 4:01pm, first published 7:33am
Chitra and Mamata Pun Rama with their new arrival Imaan. Picture supplied.

A mum transported to hospital through floodwaters on Friday night has welcomed a beautiful baby boy.

Local News

