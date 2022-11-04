Forbes Advocate

Homes evacuated overnight as floodwaters rise through Lake Forbes

Updated November 5 2022 - 9:45am, first published 7:42am
Johnny Woods Crossing has all but vanished as floodwaters fill Lake Forbes on Saturday morning, November 4, 2022. Picture by Steve Karaitiana

Homes in low-lying areas on the CBD side of Lake Forbes have been evacuated in the early hours of Saturday morning as floodwaters rise through town - if not so visibly at the Iron Bridge gauge.

Local News

