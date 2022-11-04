Homes evacuated overnight as floodwaters rise through Lake Forbes

Homes in low-lying areas on the CBD side of Lake Forbes have been evacuated in the early hours of Saturday morning as floodwaters rise through town - if not so visibly at the Iron Bridge gauge.
Forbes SES controller Roc Walshaw said his team had been at work assisting people to evacuate since 3.30am Saturday, November 5, as water came in to town through the lake.
There is now an anxious wait for all those with businesses and homes in the lower areas of the central business district and lake-side, as they wait to see what unfolds today.
This is the type of flooding Forbes hasn't seen in decades.
"This didn't happen in 2012, or in 2016," Mr Walshaw said as the sun rose on Saturday morning.
"This is a completely different flood.
"We're not seeing the rise at the Iron Bridge gauge, we're seeing it in town.
"The water is coming out through the break-outs - at Southern Cross, on Cowra Road, at Bathurst Street - and filling the lake."
This flood is not the same as 1952 either, he's quick to add, but there is more water coming into the town centre which became cut off from north Forbes at 1pm Friday than we've seen in recent flood events.
Forbes Shire Council is also asking that people minimise movement through Oxford Street - the last remaining link from the "Forbes Hospital Island" or South side to the central business district.
"There is water across the road and it will be closed if levels keep rising," they said in a social media post about 9am Saturday.
"Do not drive through floodwater - even if there isn't a road closed sign as our staff are unable to mark every road closed at this stage."
As of Saturday morning, November 4, the gauge at the Iron Bridge was at 10.66m. The predicted peak is 10.8m.
Forbes SES has the support of the Australian Defence Force, a Black Hawk helicopter, and emergency services volunteers of all codes this weekend.
For assistance phone the SES on 132 500 or in a life threatening emergency phone 000 (triple zero).
The evacuation centre is at Forbes High School on Wyndham Avenue.
For essential workers needing to get between the north and south side of Forbes there is a shuttle service with a high clearance vehicle running between the Catholic Church on Johnson Street and the taxi rank in town.
In a good news story from this event, the Forbes SES has delivered an expectant mum and her midwife to Forbes Hospital and we wish them all the best!
