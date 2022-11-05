Floodwater contaminated with chemicals, sewage: SES's stark warning to stay out of it

Don't go in the water.
That's the stark message from State Emergency Service teams in Forbes as floodwaters inundate areas of town and many are out watching the waters rise and checking on properties.
"The water is heavily contaminated with sewage," Deputy Incident Controller Kenneth Murphy warns.
"It has unknown chemicals in there due to the inundation of a large number of farm sheds and industrial buildings.
"There is a considerable amount of fuel that is in the water so we are asking people to stay out of the water, do not walk through the water.
"If you do walk through the water then make sure you decontaminate yourself, which is wash yourself with copious amounts of fresh water."
It's particularly important that anyone with an open wound not enter floodwaters as you are susceptible to severe infection, he added.
Forbes Shire Council has separately issued a boil water alert for all drinking water: all water to be used for drinking or food preparation should be brought to a rolling boil to make it safe.
