Boil water alert issued by Forbes Shire Council in major flooding

Updated November 5 2022 - 3:53pm, first published 3:49pm
Forbes residents need to boil all water for drinking or food preparation as flooding continues. Picture by Ollie Willis

Residents of Forbes are advised to boil town water until further notice due to the flooding.

