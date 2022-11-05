Boil water alert issued by Forbes Shire Council in major flooding

Residents of Forbes are advised to boil town water until further notice due to the flooding.
Water used for drinking or food preparation should be brought to a rolling boil to make it safe, Forbes Shire Council is advising in urgent messaging through social media.
Kettles with automatic shut off switches can do this.
Water should then be allowed to cool and stored in a clean container with a lid and refrigerated.
Bottled water or cool boiled water should be used for drinking, washing uncooked food (e.g. salad, vegetables and fruit), making ice, cleaning teeth, gargling and pet's drinking water.
Dishes should be washed in hot soapy water or in a dishwasher.
This advice should be followed until further notice.
We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.
